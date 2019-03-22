Brave Dungeon: Seigi no Imi Gameplay Video Released - News

Inside System has released a gameplay video for the upcoming dungeon RPG, Brave Dungeon: Seigi no Imi.

View it below:





Brave Dungeon: Seigi no Imi will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam in Japan in 2019.

