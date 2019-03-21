Battlefield V Firestorm Battle Royale Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have released the gameplay trailer for the Battlefield V battle royale mode Firestorm.

Firestorm launches March 25 and contains the following content:

Battlefield Core Gameplay : Firestorm comes with Battlefield V’s core gunplay and destruction intact. But expect surprising changes that’ll shake-up battle royale as you know it.

: Firestorm comes with Battlefield V’s core gunplay and destruction intact. But expect surprising changes that’ll shake-up battle royale as you know it. Halvøy: This snow-covered peninsula draws the best soldiers into combat on the biggest Battlefield map ever.

This snow-covered peninsula draws the best soldiers into combat on the biggest Battlefield map ever. Objectives : Play as a squad to secure Re-supply Points and Vehicle Lockups that are strewn across the map for a chance at wielding vehicles and gear from Firestorm’s most valuable stockpiles.

: Play as a squad to secure Re-supply Points and Vehicle Lockups that are strewn across the map for a chance at wielding vehicles and gear from Firestorm’s most valuable stockpiles. Combat Vehicles : Command an armory of devastating vehicles over land, air, and sea – including five new vehicles for Firestorm. If you want the power, you’ll have to take the risk and challenge other squads to be the first to unlock the best combat vehicles from Objectives.

: Command an armory of devastating vehicles over land, air, and sea – including five new vehicles for Firestorm. If you want the power, you’ll have to take the risk and challenge other squads to be the first to unlock the best combat vehicles from Objectives. Reinforcements : Part of Firestorm’s rare loot, call down Reinforcements like the V-1 Rocket, artillery strikes, and combat vehicles to wreak havoc on the battlefield. On the flipside, order supply drops to aid your squad in an instant.

: Part of Firestorm’s rare loot, call down Reinforcements like the V-1 Rocket, artillery strikes, and combat vehicles to wreak havoc on the battlefield. On the flipside, order supply drops to aid your squad in an instant. Destruction: Firestorm brings true Battlefield destruction to the battle royale genre, making for unparalleled moments and unique tactical opportunities. No more camping in buildings when a V-1 rocket can blow your house in.

Battlefield V is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

