Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain Coming to PC via Epic Games Store

Quantic Dream have announced that they will be bringing their previously PlayStation-exclusive games Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain to PC via the Epic Games Store.

The games already have links up on the store (Beyond; Detroit; Heavy Rain) which notes they will be "coming soon", although exact release dates were not given.

This would not be the first time a previously Sony-published title has appeared on PC - Helldivers made its way to the platform in 2015 published by "PlayStation Mobile Inc", who went on to release Everybody's Gone to the Rapture and GUNS UP! on Steam in the following years. It is unclear whether Sony will play any role in publishing the Quantic Dream titles on the Epic Games Store.

