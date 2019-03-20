Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain Coming to PC via Epic Games Store - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 528 Views
Quantic Dream have announced that they will be bringing their previously PlayStation-exclusive games Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain to PC via the Epic Games Store.
The games already have links up on the store (Beyond; Detroit; Heavy Rain) which notes they will be "coming soon", although exact release dates were not given.
This would not be the first time a previously Sony-published title has appeared on PC - Helldivers made its way to the platform in 2015 published by "PlayStation Mobile Inc", who went on to release Everybody's Gone to the Rapture and GUNS UP! on Steam in the following years. It is unclear whether Sony will play any role in publishing the Quantic Dream titles on the Epic Games Store.
More Articles
3 Comments
Three more games with which Epic Games can spy on you.
Sony fighting back with releasing their exclusives on PC?! That's if they had a hand in it. Could have sworn Detroit was theirs. Anyway... the more, the merrier.
Is dont think that's fighting back. But Sony has not treated PC as threat when it comes to numerous exclusives.
- 0
Nah, they just published it. Quantic Dream is a 2nd party, so this is no different than Moss coming to Steam, or FFXII coming to Switch.
- +1
If that was true then I imagine these games would come to Xbox as well. I dont believe Sony is just the publisher.
- 0
These games aren't coming to Xbox as well, for the same reasons Ni No Kuni 2, Dragon Quest 11, and Yakuza Kiwami aren't coming to Xbox. Microsoft doesn't care about those games, and the devs don't care about Xbox.
- 0
I think Sony has also reached a point this gen wherw they dont see PC as threat but an extra revenue stream.
Is this move profitable to SONY?
- 0
Assuming they own the games and IPs, I would imagine so. If they did it to simply appease the studio, then they only allowed it on PC for a reason.
- 0