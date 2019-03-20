Vlambeer Announces Nuclear Throne, Super Crate Box, and Vlambeer Arcade with Ultrabugs for Switch - News

Vlambeer has announced three games for the Nintendo Switch. This includes a new game and two ports. The games are Nuclear Throne, Super Crate Box and Vlambeer Arcade with Ultrabugs.

View trailers for the games below:

Here is an overview of the games:

Nuclear Throne – Available today for $13.99

Can you reach the Nuclear Throne?

The indie Super-hit from Vlambeer, finally on Nintendo Switch! Nuclear Throne is a post-apocalyptic roguelike-like top-down shooter. Not ‘the final hope of humanity’ post-apocalyptic, but ‘humanity is extinct and mutants and monsters now roam the world’ post-apocalyptic. Fight your way through the wastelands with powerful weaponry, collecting radiation to mutate some new limbs and abilities. All these things and more you could do if only you were good at this game. Can you reach the Nuclear Throne?

Super Crate Box – April

Vlambeer’s Super Crate Box is coming to bring back the glory of the golden arcade age, when all that really mattered was getting on that high score list. The Nintendo Switch version will include exclusive two-player co-operative and competitive multiplayer for even more arcade mayhem. Prepare for an arcade delight with tight controls, refreshing game mechanics, cracking retro art and a terribly hip chiptune soundtrack.

Vlambeer Arcade with Ultrabugs

Vlambeer Arcade is a collection of bite-sized games with a growing catalog that starts with Ultrabugs, a fast-paced, high-score-centric game in which players pilot a ship to fight endless space bugs. The only problem is that those bugs then split up into more space bugs when they’re defeated. By beating boss monsters, players will unlock enemy DNA that they can use to customize their ship.

