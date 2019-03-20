Oxygen Not Included Leaving Early Access in Late May

/ 108 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Klei Entertainment announced the survival game, Oxygen Not Included, will be leaving Early Access in late May after two years since it first entered public Beta. The third Quality of Life Upgrade will release on Tuesday, April 16.

Read the update post below:

"It's now been over two years since the first public Beta for Oxygen Not Included, and it's finally time to fully launch the game! The third Quality of Life Upgrade is coming to you on Tuesday April 16th, and then there will be one last update to complete Early Access.

"In late May, we will be coming out of Early Access with new content (3 new biomes, new creatures, new buildings, and more), and official mod support, making it possible for players to create game content of their own.

"With that, we feel Oxygen Not Included is ready for a full launch. After we've officially launched, we will continue to make quality of life improvements and bug fixes, while the bulk of the team will be moving on to building DLC for the game, where we can explore further ideas and expansions to ONI's world.

"All in all, it's been a rather surreal journey for the team. The game is extremely intricate, with so many moving parts; when we first designed it, we weren't sure how many people would be interested in embracing their inner scientist, but 1.5 million players later, we're happy to say the experiment has worked out.

"Thank you so much for playing our game. Thank you so much for all your bug reports, your feedback and all the wonderful support you have given us during this journey. We look forward to launching this game with you."