FPS Bright Memory: Infinite Announced for PS4, X1, PC

Developer FYQD-Studio announced first-person action shooter, Bright Memory: Infinite, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Bright Memory: Infinite is an FPS-ACT game developed by FYQD-Studio team. For players who have already purchased Bright Memory: Infinite,the application will automatically upgrade to this new version after complete the Early access version ,the STEAM market interface of chapter I will become Bright Memory: Infinite.

Bright Memory: Infinite is kind of a demo or crowdfunding version due to unexpected sales performance.and since we have appropriate conditions now, we are planning on refining this game.We are going to remake all of the plot and levels while keeping the “ACT” core. the follow up plot of Bright Memory: Infinite: Episode 1 will not be developed since now.We will regularly update some experimental features in Episode 1 for players to experience. Bright Memory: Infinite will be released as the final version after completing the development. The gameplay process will still be about three hours but the price will be increased slightly .

The story of Bright Memory: Infinite is set In the future city in 2036, strange phenomena appear in the sky all over the world all of a sudden and the scientists can not even explain.A mysterious organization called SRO(Super Nature Research Organization) sent several team members to investigate. Behind this incident is the survival of the "two worlds", a dust-laden history will be revealed.

Bright Memory: Infinite is still in early stage of development.

