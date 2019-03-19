Battle Chasers: Nightwar Headed to iOS and Android - News

HandyGames announced Battle Chasers: Nightwar is coming to iOS and Android. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an RPG inspired by the classic console greats, featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by exploration of the world. It features classic turn-based combat with a unique overcharge mana system and incredible Battle Bursts. Players can explore beautiful, randomly-generated dungeons loaded with traps, puzzles, secrets and loot and an overworld peppered with hidden dungeons, rare bosses and randomly appearing friends and foes.

Build your adventuring party by choosing three of six available heroes from the classic Battle Chasers comic series, each with unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills. Classic turn-based combat inspired by the console RPG greats, with a unique overcharge mana system and incredible Battle Bursts. The best-selling comic book Battle Chasers was first released in the late 90s and quickly generated a passionate cult following. Key Features:

Classic turn-based combat inspired by the console RPG greats, with a unique overcharge mana system and incredible Battle Bursts.

Beautiful, randomly-generated dungeons loaded with traps, puzzles, secrets and loot.



Explore an overworld peppered with hidden dungeons, rare bosses and randomly appearing friends and foes.

Action oriented, randomly-generated dungeons loaded with traps, puzzles and secrets. Use each hero’s unique dungeon skills to survive

Build your adventuring party by choosing three of six available heroes from the classic Battle Chasers comic series, each with unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills

Dive into the deep crafting system, using the unique ingredient-overloading system to create epic items!

