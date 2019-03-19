Kingdom Hearts III Dominates Italian Charts in February - Sales

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4) has debuted at the top spot on the Italian charts for the month of February 2019, according to AESVI. The Xbox One version debuted in 15th.

Anthem (PS4) debuted in fourth, Jump Force (PS4) debuted in sixth, Metro Exodus (PS4) debuted in eighth, and Far Cry: New Dawn (PS4) debuted in ninth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for February 2019:

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Anthem (PS4) Resident Evil 2 (PS4) Jump Force (PS4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Metro Exodus (PS4) Far Cry: New Dawn (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS)

