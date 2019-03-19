The King of Fighters All-Star Headed West Later This Year - News

Netmarble announced the action RPG, The King of Fighters: All-Star, will launch for iOS and Android in North America and Europe in 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

The King of Fighters All-Star is an action RPG game created for iOS and Android devices which features every character from SNK’s entire The King of Fighters franchise—from The King of Fighters ’94 to The King of Fighters XIV—brought to life with industry-leading graphics.

The King of Fighters All-Star boasts fast-paced fighting action, as players battle their way through waves of enemies, giant bosses and rival teams of fighters. The martial arts excitement is paired with cutting edge graphics, bold colors, and lightning-fast animations, plus over 50 fighters to collect and upgrade at launch. The King of Fighters All-Star will deliver a wealth of content and nostalgia for fans of the franchise and offer hours of fun for gamers who are new to the action.

“The Netmarble family prides itself on re-imagining popular brands into engaging mobile games,” said Netmarble U.S. president Simon Sim. “The King of Fighters All-Star features an exciting action RPG format and comprehensive roster which will appeal to both longtime fans of the franchise and newcomers looking for an action-packed mobile experience.”

Other key features of the game include the ability to build a team deck that includes three fighters, three strikers and selected support fighters. Players can complete levels and participate in tournaments and challenges to unlock, upgrade, and evolve a large roster of over 50 fighters at launch.

