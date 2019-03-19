New I.G.I. Game in Development, to Release in 2021 - News

Developer Toadman Interactive announced the third I.G.I. game is currently in development for a 2021 release.

The stealth first-person shooter is currently untitled and is set before the other games in the series. Development is currently in the prototyping phase and an original creator is on board.

View the teaser trailer below:





The original Project I.G.I. launched for Windows PC in 2000, followed by I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike. The game sold over a combined one million units.

"I’m so psyched to announce that the prototyping is going well and we already have a fun base game to play in the studio," said Toadman Interactive CEO Robin Flodin.

"Today, we are releasing a teaser showing a glimpse of our prototyping and many things will improve as we continue the development. The reason we are sending out this update is so that we can allow enthusiasts to provide ideas and feedback when we are in the early stages of development. We want to hear from you fans to make sure you get to see the most out of this game."

