Beat Saber Will be a Launch Title on Oculus Quest - News

The rhythm game, Beat Saber, will be a launch title for the next Oculus virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest. The VR headset will launch in spring 2019.

Beat Saber has sold over one million units worldwide.

View the announcement trailer below:

Beat Saber is available now for the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality.

