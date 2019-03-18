FAR: Lone Sails Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on April 2 - News

Publisher Mixtvision Games and developer Okomotive announced FAR: Lone Sails will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 2. It is available now on Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

FAR: Lone Sails is a vehicle adventure game. In a unique vehicle you travel across a dried-out ocean following the tracks of a once thriving civilization. Through an array of roadblocks and through hazardous weather you need to keep your vessel going. Where will this journey take you? Are you the last of your kind?

What once was the bottom of an ocean, has turned into a graveyard for submarines and super tankers. Once bustling island settlements have decayed into hilltop ruins. What secrets do they hold? And more importantly… is there any salvage to be found?!

While the greater goal of the journey remains to be uncovered by the player, urgent short-term necessities call for immediate action. The train-like vehicle needs to be fueled, maintained and upgraded to master the challenges that lie ahead…

Key Features:

Master your vessel: Maintain and upgrade your vehicle to overcome numerous obstacles and natural hazards.

Maintain and upgrade your vehicle to overcome numerous obstacles and natural hazards. Discover a unique world: Explore a desolate dried-out seabed, follow the trails of your people and find relics and buildings, that tell the story of a civilization on the run.

Explore a desolate dried-out seabed, follow the trails of your people and find relics and buildings, that tell the story of a civilization on the run. Experience an atmospheric journey: Let the sky full of clouds pass by and heed the wind that drives your sails towards the horizon.

Let the sky full of clouds pass by and heed the wind that drives your sails towards the horizon. A Zombie-free Post-Apocalypse: It’s just you and your machine vs. the big nothing.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

