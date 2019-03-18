Square Enix Reveals PAX East 2019 Lineup - News

Square Enix has revealed its lineup of games and schedule for PAX East 2019, which runs from March 28 to 31 in Boston, Massachusetts.





■ Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster x Kung Fu Tea Promotion

Fans can also visit the Square Enix booth to obtain a limited quantity promotional card that can be redeemed at Kung Fu Tea locations in Boston for a discount on the “Tidus and Yuna’s Grape Elixir” themed beverage during the event weekend, March 28-31. More information on the collaboration is available at: www.kungfutea.com/ffxx2.

■ Final Fantasy XIV Lanyards

Final Fantasy XIV Online is a proud promotional partner of PAX East 2019, sponsoring the official PAX East Stream. Attendees can obtain Final Fantasy XIV Online lanyards throughout the convention center, and are also invited to take a picture with a replica aetheryte statue from the in-game city of Kugane.

■ Fan Activities

Other fan activities at the Square Enix booth include:

Attempt the Final Fantasy XIV Seiryu Battle Challenge, where fans can challenge Seiryu to win an “I Beat Seiryu” t-shirt

Have a chance to win a slime plush by taking a photo at the themed Dragon Quest Builders 2 photo wall and posting it on Twitter or Instagram

Experience Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia and Kingdom Hearts Union χ[Cross] on a large touch screen

Reunite with friends from Final Fantasy XI Online at the Final Fantasy XI ReFriender station. Register your Final Fantasy XI character details and search for other players on the same World.

Receive a special themed Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! lunch box, if you are one of the first 25 attendees per day to show proof of game purchase

Have a chance to win a Mech edition and new Logitech headsets if you take a photograph with your Left Alive poster and post it on Twitter

Daily giveaways, while supplies last, include: Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! buttons Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia, Kingdom Hearts Union χ[Cross], and Star Ocean: Anamnesis buttons Dragon Quest Builders 2 double-sided poster Final Fantasy X | X-2 and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age double-sided poster Final Fantasy XIV Online foam dark knight swords Left Alive double-sided poster



■ Merchandise

Additionally, fans can visit booth #11031 to purchase the latest Square Enix merchandise, including Bring Arts, Play Arts Kai, plush toy, Final Fantasy Trading Card Game (“FFTCG”) and tabletop games. Attendees can also play some of our continuously expanding line of Square Enix tabletop games:

For the first time in North America, the Final Fantasy XIV Gold Saucer Cactpot Party board game is available for purchase. Fans can step up to the table and learn how to play.

Learn to play the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game (“FFTCG”)! Players can stop by for lessons on how to play the ever-growing TCG and earn a powerful promo card.

Attendees can also jump into a game of Chocobo’s Crystal Hunt or the upcoming Tomb Raider Legends: The Board Game.

■ Lineup

The full lineup of titles from Square Enix includes:

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Available: March 20, 2019

The reworking of the 2007 game Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo’s Dungeon is back and better than ever to be enjoyed by both first-timers and fans of the series. With unique new dungeons, a new buddy system to recruit monsters and other characters as allies, and a local co-op system to play with your friends, you will explore the challenges of randomly generated dungeons as Chocobo.

Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia

Platform: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Developer: Square Enix, Koei Tecmo

Square Enix, Koei Tecmo Available: Now

Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia continues the Dissidia Final Fantasy adventure on mobile devices, where players can form parties from dozens of their favorite Final Fantasy heroes and villains and equip them with a variety of weapons from the series. The mobile game features an extensive story and strategic turn-based combat that the Final Fantasy series is known for.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Platform: PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Available: July 12

As the follow up title to the critically acclaimed 2016 game, Dragon Quest Builders, Dragon Quest Builders 2 packs in even more content and unlimited building combinations in an all-new original story with new characters, world and gameplay to satisfy longtime fans and newcomers alike. The game introduces online multiplayer for the first time, allowing up to four friends to play together and create something truly magnificent.

Final Fantasy Trading Card Game

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Available: Now

The Final Fantasy Trading Card Game (“FFTCG”) is the result of a close collaboration between Hobby Japan and Square Enix. Designed by former trading card game champion Tarou Kageyama, the game has received high praise for its blend of strategy, luck and fast-paced gameplay, making it very versatile and appealing to all kinds of audiences. The Opus VIII Booster Set releases on March 22.

Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster

Platform: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Available: April 16

Two fan favorites have been completely remastered in Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster in stunning high definition for both new and longtime fans to enjoy. The game includes modern visuals, the ability to switch between the iconic original or re-arranged soundtracks, and dozens of hours of adventure and exciting gameplay content.

Final Fantasy XI Online

Platform: Windows

Windows Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix ESRB: Teen

Teen Available: Now

Final Fantasy XI launched as the first massive online game in the award-winning Final Fantasy series, bringing limitless possibilities for adventure. With the world of Vana’diel standing on the brink of war, three powerful nations, united in their plight against the beastmen forces, look to their last hope – brave adventurers just like you. Set out on your own to discover the countless secrets of Vana’diel, or form a party with your friends to purge the beastmen forces and bring home sensational spoils!

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Available: April 30

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age improves upon the classic Final Fantasy XII, now more beautiful and easier to play than ever. The high-definition remaster introduces several modern advancements, including reconstructed battle design and a revamped job system.

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Platform: PlayStation 4, Windows, Steam, Mac

PlayStation 4, Windows, Steam, Mac Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix ESRB: Teen

Teen Available: Now

With more than 14 million players globally, Final Fantasy XIV Online continues to deliver on the promise of bringing the best of the Final Fantasy experience to the online realm. Players can begin the adventure, fight their way and live their story in Final Fantasy XIV Online. A free trial is available at http://www.ffxiv-freetrial.com. The third major expansion, Shadowbringers will release on July 2, 2019.

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn

Platform: Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, Origin, Steam

Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, Origin, Steam Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix ESRB: Teen

Teen Available: March 26

In Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn, players can experience a brand new storyline from the perspective of Ardyn Lucis Caelum. Set 35 years before the events of Final Fantasy XV, follow the notorious villain through being freed from an extra-long life of imprisonment and entering the world of darkness, to seeking vengeance against the Lucian royal family.

Kingdom Hearts Union χ[Cross]

Platform: Android, iOS, Amazon

Android, iOS, Amazon Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Available: Now

With over eight million players worldwide, Kingdom Hearts Union χ[Cross] lets players uncover story elements from the earliest parts of the series’ history, as well as from Kingdom Hearts III. Players can create their very own Keyblade wielder and adventure through Disney worlds with beautiful and stylized art while interacting with a rich cast of memorable Disney characters. The game also features both co-op and player vs player (PvP) modes for players to play with friends and compete on leaderboards to win rewards.

Left Alive

Platform: PlayStation 4, Steam

PlayStation 4, Steam Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Available: Now

Left Alive brings together veteran developers Toshifumi Nabeshima (director, Armored Core series), Yoji Shinkawa from Kojima Productions (character designer, Metal Gear series), and Takayuki Yanase (mech designer, Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Xenoblade Chronicles X) to create a dark and gritty world. Set during a devastating invasion in war-torn Novo Slava, Left Alive tells a human story of survival, following three different protagonists, each with their own stories, and features a variety of action-packed play styles for players, blending strategic stealth maneuvers with frenetic gun battles and adrenaline-fueled encounters with powerfully armed troops, armored vehicles and towering mechs.

Life is Strange 2

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows Developer: DONTNOD Entertainment

DONTNOD Entertainment Available: Now

The award winning Life is Strange series continues with an incredible new 5-episode story from original developers, Dontnod Entertainment. Experience an all-new journey into the Life is Strange universe, a diverse world of storytelling that will solidify the franchise as a source of immersive narrative adventures for years to come.

Star Ocean: Anamnesis

Platform: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Developer: tri-Ace

tri-Ace Available: Now

A brand new journey in the popular sci-fi Star Ocean series, Star Ocean: Anamnesis, the mobile action RPG, puts players in the captain’s chair as they lead a squad of heroes across the galaxy. With fast-paced real-time combat, gorgeous 3D graphics, and a brand new co-op multiplayer mode, players have the freedom to build endless strategic and iconic teams with returning all-star characters from the beloved series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

