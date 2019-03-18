Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite Information Released - News

posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released information on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite. It is a free-to-play version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 which will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 20.





New players entering Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 through the “Lite” version of the game will be able to experience the following:

Play five story episodes—“Raditz’s Attack,” “The Saiyan Threat,” “Ruckus on Planet Namek,” “The Ginyu Force Strikes,” and “The Galactic Emperor”—from the main game.

Take part in Online Battles and Online Quests – with the option to play against those with the full version of the game (Online events and expert missions will remain exclusive to owners of the full game).

Compete in Hero Colosseum mode, with all content and online matches.

Additionally, players will be able to transfer saved data from the “Lite” version to the full game if they choose to purchase the full version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

The full version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

