Rogue Factor Hires Deus Ex Art Director to Work on Unannounced Project

The Montreal-based studio behind Mordheim: City of the Damned, Rogue Factor, has hired Deus Ex developer Eidos Montreal art director Jonathan Jacques-Belletete as creative director on an unannounced project.

"Having known JJB for many years as a friend as well as an industry peer, it is genuinely exciting to have him on-board as we enter a new phase in the studio’s life, one which we are affectionately calling Rogue Factor 2.0," said Yves Bordeleau, Rogue Factor General Manager.

Jacques-Belletete added, "This year marks my 20th anniversary in the video game industry, and my passion and enthusiasm for creating compelling interactive entertainment experiences has only grown. The new position at Rogue Factor is one that I am thrilled to take on, and the wealth of talent that’s so evident amongst the studio team has me excited at the creative possibilities ahead at Rogue Factor. Whilst I will not be taking an active role in the development of Necromunda: Underhive Wars, I will be focusing on future projects for the studio."

