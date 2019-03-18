Blazing Chrome Headed to Xbox One - News

/ 318 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Joymasher announced Blazing Chrome is headed to the Xbox One. It will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC versions in 2019.

View the Xbox One announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In Blazing Chrome, machines rule the world and the few humans left are on the edge of total extermination, lacking power, prestige or status among their metal and circuits overlords. Bring your best pal and kick some metal butts to free the humankind while enjoying a classic run’n’gun, fully loaded with action and exciting fights!

History:

Humans are expendable after an AI controlled robot army take over the world. They survive in hiding while their hunters rule the surface. When a small rebel group gets an intel about a big AI’s power plant, the machines strike their camp before they can organize an attack. A small group of rebels escape and go in a suicide mission to destroy this power plant. Choose to play as Mavra, a super badass human resistance soldier, or Doyle, the equally groovy and deadly insurgent robot. This suicide mission will result in heavy casualties and a ton of lock-and-load fast-paced action where scraping robots and blazing chrome with your powerful weapons is the only thing standing between you and your freedom.

Gameplay:

Dash through five apocalyptic environments with hundred of robots-enemies to blow to pieces. Blast your way through the enemy lines and and try to defeat a bunch of mechanical bosses with using hoverbikes, huge armors and a whole arsenal of kick-ass weapons.

Key Features:

Blazing Chrome offers a lot of features in the legacy of classic run-and-gun games:

Local and remote co-op gameplay.

16-bit post-apocalyptic environments.

Classic fast-paced run-and-gun experience.

Epic boss battles and crazy lot minibosses fights.

Genuine arcade feel.

Motorcycle and jetpack action.

Rad pixel art.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles