Nintendo Pulls Lewd Mahjong Game from eShop

Nintendo fans may have to head elsewhere for their pixelated puzzle joy - the publisher behind Super Real Mahjong PV has announced that the game has been pulled from the Nintendo Switch eShop due to unsufficient censorship.

The issue is that as you play you unlock pixelated ladies with no clothes on. Nudity is censored in the form of a light beam, but in some instances this beam was deemed too thin and revealing.

However, publisher Mighty Craft has also announced that it is working on upping the censoring in the game, and will then resubmit it for Nintendo to examine and hopefully re-release.

Mighty Craft hopes the patch will land next week, so just sit tight folks - no need to loosen your grip.

