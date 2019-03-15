Alwa’s Awakening Launches Next Week for PS4 - News

The 8-bit adventure game, Alwa’s Awakening, will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on March 21.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Alwa’s Awakening you play as Zoe, a heroine sent from another world to bring peace to the land of Alwa. Equipped only with a magic staff she awakens in a distant land and must set out to help the people. Traverse dangerous dungeons, meet interesting and fun characters and explore the world in this 8-bit adventure game. Just like the old classics you won’t have a flashing arrow telling you exactly where to go and what to do next. Instead you are free to find your own way and by using your magic staff you can progress through the over 400 unique challenging rooms in the game.

Alwa’s Awakening is a game that tries to stay as close as possible to the authentic 8-bit look with sweet pixel art, a soundtrack filled with catchy chiptunes and so much charm it’ll bring you right back to the NES era. With easy to understand controls the game is easy to learn but tough to master, just like how games were in the old days!

Key Features:

A retro game with an authentic feel – A new challenging NES-inspired adventure game with the authentic feel and look of a Nintendo 8-bit game. Inspired by classics such as Battle of Olympus and Solstice.

– A new challenging NES-inspired adventure game with the authentic feel and look of a Nintendo 8-bit game. Inspired by classics such as Battle of Olympus and Solstice. Use your magic staff – Equip a magic staff that holds many mysterious powers. Use it to solve puzzles and defeat enemies in over 400 unique rooms. Upgrade your staff by finding new gemstones.

– Equip a magic staff that holds many mysterious powers. Use it to solve puzzles and defeat enemies in over 400 unique rooms. Upgrade your staff by finding new gemstones. You are Zoe – Play as Zoe who has been sent for to help free the land of Alwa. With easy to understand controls, you’ll jump and fight your way through the many different challenging rooms.

– Play as Zoe who has been sent for to help free the land of Alwa. With easy to understand controls, you’ll jump and fight your way through the many different challenging rooms. Explore the land of Alwa – Explore a large interconnected map in true ‘Metroidvania’ style. Play the game any way you want and find your own way through the land of Alwa.

– Explore a large interconnected map in true ‘Metroidvania’ style. Play the game any way you want and find your own way through the land of Alwa. Find new items and learn new abilities – Find and unlock a slew of different objects throughout the adventure that will both give Zoe new abilities as well as unlock new areas.

– Find and unlock a slew of different objects throughout the adventure that will both give Zoe new abilities as well as unlock new areas. An 8-bit soundtrack – Listen to a completely new 8-bit soundtrack with over 25 new original tracks composed by Robert Kreese. Also features a guest track by Prof. Sakamoto.

