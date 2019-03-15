Cyberpunk FPS Project Downfall Out Now on Steam Early Access, Headed to Switch and Xbox One - News

Publisher and developer MGP Studios announced a retro-style, cyberpunk, reflex-based shooter, Project Downfall, is available now for Windows PC via Steam Early Access for $15.99 / €12.39. The full release will also come out on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to a vision of the world on the edge of decay—a world in which the biggest political and economic clash since the Cuban Missile Crisis is now emerging. The European Union is in disarray. France and Germany are each embroiled in their own brutal civil wars. Poland and Hungary, on the other hand, have joined the Novorussian Federation. This new political power has, naturally, triggered the creation of its exact opposite – the Pact of the Transatlantic States, brought to life under the supervision of the United States to stop the crisis and become an alternative for an already weakened European Union.

To save declining government budgets, those in charge have started to look for ways of squeezing more from citizens already exhausted to the limit, and they have finally come up with a seemingly perfect solution: meds. Everyone capable of working is forced to routinely take medication prescribed by doctors in accordance with the newly adopted law. The meds program is aimed at creating a more efficient workforce.

Nothing comes without a price though: all chems have their side effects and sometimes just a tiny dose is enough to push you down the path of no return – one that will prove to you that an overdose of reality can have dire consequences.

Project Downfall is a retro-style, cyberpunk, reflex-based shooter with adventure elements, where the key to successful gunplay is to use cover and your pills at the right time in any given situation.

Self-medicated and low on ammo with no time to reload – and facing an enemy reloading right in front of you? Dash up to him and smack him with a self-medicated kick to send him flying. Dodge incoming bullets for a score multiplier. And rip enemies to shreds with your huge arsenal of weapons, including several different shotguns, a minigun, a berretta, a katana, and even a lead pipe.

Key Features:

A fast-paced shooter that will test both your reflexes and quick thinking.

A non-linear story with multiple endings set in a cyberpunk, dystopian future that will be added during the Early Access development.

Unique, trippy, retro-style visuals.

An original soundtrack dynamically adapting to what’s happening on-screen.

A combo system based on self-prescribed pills, which opens a new dimension for you – a special Focus Mode, slowing down the action—crucial to your victory in combat.

A large weapons arsenal including several different shotguns, a minigun, a berretta, a katana, and even a lead pipe.

Lots of fun ways of dispatching your foes, or “cannon fodder” if you will.

The Superkick! Give your opponents a quick and completely free flying lesson!

