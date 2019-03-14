Battle Chasers: Nightwar Going Mobile - News

The turn-based RPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar from developer Airship Syndicate is heading to mobile devices this summer. After being released on PC, Mac and consoles before, the game will now be recreated for a mobile experience and will be released on Android and iOS as a $9.99 premium game without any in-app purchases, ads, or gambling.

"The idea of Battle Chasers: Nightwar on mobile devices is so exciting! It's a perfect RPG for playing on the go, and anyone who doesn't have access to a PC or console can also join in the adventure. I for one cannot wait!” said Joe Madureira, CEO & Creative Director of Airship Syndicate and creator of the Battle Chasers franchise.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a role-playing game that features classic turn-based combat with a unique overcharge mana system. Build your adventuring party by choosing three of six available heroes from the classic Battle Chasers comic series, each with unique abilities, perks, items, and dungeon skills.

