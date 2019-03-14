Castle Crashers Teased for Switch - News

/ 145 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Behemoth has posted an image on Twitter that teases Castle Crashers will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The image features four Nintendo Switch controller in the colors that represent the four main playable knights from the game.

Castle Crashers is available now for the Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles