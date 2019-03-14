Left 4 Dead Developer Turtle Rock Studios Announces Back 4 Blood for PS4, X1, PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Left 4 Dead developer Turtle Rock Studios have announced co-op zombie shooter, Back 4 Blood, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

“We are thrilled to partner with the proven Turtle Rock Studios team on Back 4 Blood to advance the co-op zombie genre forward with innovative multiplayer gameplay," said Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad. "The talented team at Turtle Rock has been developing amazing games together for a long time, and this is a great opportunity to work with them to create a new gaming universe built specifically with the large co-op zombie shooter community in mind."

Turtle Rock Studios co-founder and design director Chris Ashton added, "It’s hard to overstate what an awesome opportunity this is. We get to return to a genre that was born in our studio with over ten years of additional experience and zombie ideas racked up in our brains. We also have some of the best teammates in the business at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment who understand our development process and are equally committed to our player-first mentality. We love being able to announce, so we can start working with the community right away."

Studio co-founder and creative director Phil Robb said, :We are not resting on any past laurels. Our goal is to take all we’ve learned and push forward. We know that’s a tall order. We’re growing the team considerably because we’re stepping up to the biggest challenge in this studio’s history. We know this title has to stand out and we fully intend to make that happen."

Read an FAQ of the game below:

What is Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood is a co-op zombie FPS with new features we aren’t ready to talk about just yet, but keep your eyes peeled for all news on our official Discord.

How are you planning to succeed against recent and upcoming AAA zombie and co-op shooters?

We are going back to our roots and at the same time innovating on them. We know we have some big shoes to fill, but we’re going all out to surpass everything we’ve done before

What’s the story / lore surrounding this game?

We will release more information on that as time goes on. Right now we are just excited to tell our community what we have been working on!

What platforms will Back 4 Blood be on?

We are currently focusing on PC, XBOX One and PlayStation 4. More possibilities aren’t out of the question though.

What happened to your other game / partnership?

We can’t get into details but both parties decided to move on.

How much is it going to cost?

We haven’t locked down a price point yet, but the game will be a premium, AAA title.

Will this game have microtransactions?

Right now, we’re focusing on making the best, most fun and exciting game we can. We’ll figure out the post-launch stuff later, but if we do have paid post-launch content, like microtransactions, we want to do something that the community feels good about.

Is this Left 4 Dead 3?!

No. Back 4 Blood is our own brand new, original IP. You’ll be able to shoot up a lot of zombies like in Left 4 Dead, but there’s a whole lot of new stuff in Back 4 Blood which makes it unique.

When is the release date?

We don’t have a date yet. Keep an eye on our official Discord channel for all news.

Is this game going to be a Battle Royale game?

No.

Will there be PVP?

Yes!

Will there be a campaign?

Yes!

Where is Evolve 2? How dare you!

2K owns the rights to Evolve and our contract to work on the game expired back in 2016. Please contact 2K for all Evolve related questions.

Will there be founders packs or pre-order deals?

It’s still early in development and our number one goal is to make a great, complete, fun game so we are focusing on that.

When will the community get to play?

We don’t have a date yet. Keep an eye on our official Discord channel for all news.

With so little to tell us, why are you announcing now?

Back 4 Blood is a hugely ambitious project and we need the best of the best to come join us. As an independent studio, we have to announce early to let our industry know we’re up to something big. If you are in the video game business and you are looking to make real contributions to a brand new AAA IP developed in Southern California, check us out. Our job listings are here with more to come in the next year: https://www.turtlerockstudios.com/careers 163 .

We also want to hear from you all about what you think about the games we’ve made in the past and what you are looking forward to in the future. We love getting to know and interact with our community and the sooner we can do that, the better!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

