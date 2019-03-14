Super Robot Wars T Gameplay Video Features the Second Chapter - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay video of Super Robot Wars T that features the second chapter, Space Cowboy.

View it below:

Check out the list of bonus scenario DLC below:

Bonus Scenario: “Armored Fight, Ready Go!” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Universe of Revenge” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Today is a Bonus!” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Dynamic Reunion” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Dark Stress” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Showdown! Cowboy vs. President!” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Magic Knight vs. Aura Battler” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Paradise Gourmet Journal” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “The Place with a Heart” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “This Place is this World’s Paradise” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “The Fairies’ Afternoon” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Trio of Ten Years’ Standing” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Wandering Gentile” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Distressed Enemies” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Cursed Super Deformation” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Who is the Protagonist?” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Trails of the Comet” (139 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “To the Future Together” (185 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Beautiful Criminals” (185 yen)

Bonus Scenario: “Special Duty 3rd Division Presentation” (185 yen)

Bonus Scenario Full Pack (2,917 yen)

Super Robot Wars T will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan and Southeast Asia with English subtitles on March 20.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles