The Demon Crystal Headed to Steam Later This Month

Developer Regista announced The Demon Crystal will launch for Windows PC via Steam on March 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

Once upon a time, there was a rich country called Fareis.

Nevertheless, as peace and prosperity continued, the people of the kingdom grew corrupt and the power of the nation declined.

Princess Chris chose the greatest talents from among the people to make the country lively like the old days, and appointed the Royal Guards’ director Ares Nizer as governor.

But the time of trials had arrived for this peaceful and happy country.

From a dark storm located far away from Fareis, an evil devil called Sharud attacked the country.

Princess Chris organized an army of imperial guards called the Justice Troop, and confronted Sharud.

But the Justice Troop was annihilated by the power of the evil incarnations Tarantula, Warrior, Ghost, Dark Warrior, and Copper created by the magical power of Sharud.

Following the Justice Troop’s annihilation, Fareis has been under the control of Shard.

Eventually, Shard attached the royal palace so that they could not fight back again, and took Princess Chris as a hostage to Monster Town.

In order to save Princess Chris, as well as Fareis, Ares Nizer must collect the Bombs of Fire located in various parts of Fareis that are said to have been blessed by God, and head to Monster Town alone…

