SEGA Cease Shipments of Judgment in Japan After Actor's Arrest, Considering Options For Western Release

posted 3 hours ago

Following news of actor Pierre Taki's arrest in Japan after allegations of using cocaine (an offence which carries a prison sentence of up to 7 years), SEGA have announced that they are stopping shipments, digital sales and online promotion of their action-adventure game Judgment in the country while they await the outcome of the claims. In Judgment, Taki plays the role of Kyohei Hamura

Judgment is due out in Europe and North America in June and although no official word has been given on the arrest affecting this, Japanese Wall Street Journal reported Takashi Mochizuki is reporting that options regarding the western release are being considered, although nothing has yet been decided.

セガ：今年に予定されていた海外での「JUDGE EYES：死神の遺言」発売は、現在対応を検討中。決定した事項はない。 — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) March 13, 2019

It's worth noting that in Yakuza 4, one of the four protagonists was re-cast for the PS4 remaster after the original actor (Hiroki Narimiya) retired from acting after similar allegations of cocaine use.

