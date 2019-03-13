Heart Machine Announces Solar Ash Kingdom - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine have announced Solar Ash Kingdom. It will launch for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

"We strive to tell a beautiful story through our world, the atmosphere, our characters and even our gameplay - each aspect of our games are painstakingly considered - which requires a large investment of time. Thanks for bearing with us and our relative silence; we’re so excited to start opening up about the game and the process behind it on our devlog and beyond," Heart Machine's Alx Preston told IGN.

"It’s been difficult to hold our tongues on such an exciting creation after this long, but it’s been worth it to make sure we put out our best for our audience to see just how far we’ve come from our days of pixel art."

