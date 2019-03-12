Fortnite Update 8.10 Adds The Baller, Vending Machines Changed - News

/ 101 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Epic Games has released update 8.10 for Fortnite with adding The Baller vehicle and making changes to Vending Machines.

Check out the patch notes below:

Weapons + Items

Baller

This single seat vehicle is found at Expedition Outposts and around pirate camp loot stashes

Use the attached Grappler and Boost functionality to pull yourself up cliffs or swing through the trees

The driver is protected from damage, but The Baller is vulnerable to enemy weapon fire.

300 Health

Infantry Rifle

Removed Common rarity

Heavy Assault Rifle

Adjusted rarity from Rare/Epic/Legendary to Common/Uncommon/Rare

Base damage scaling for Common/Uncommon/Rare 36/38/40

Clingers

Reduced max stack size from 10 to 6.

Vending Machines

Removed the material cost.

Each Vending Machine will be destroyed after claiming an item.

Common and Uncommon Vending Machines have been removed.

Removed Mounted Turret from Legendary Vending Machine

Reduced availability of Treasure Maps from floor loot .53% to .27%.

Reduced availability of Treasure Maps from chest loot 3.25% to 1.65%.

Bug Fixes

Fixed rocket smoke trails disappearing instantly on explosion.

Fixed an issue where the popping audio for Balloons would continue to play after using Balloons to get to max build height while using a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where Buried Treasure would not auto pickup when the Auto Pickup Weapons setting was enabled.

Fixed an issue where Buried Treasure chests could be placed on the Starting Island.

Fixed an issue where using an Impulse Grenade or a Shockwave Grenade while jumping on a Hoverboard causes the player to rapidly rotate.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles