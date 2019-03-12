Project Hardcore Renamed Ultracore, Headed to PS4 and PSV in Late May - News

Publisher Strictly Limited Games announced Project Hardcore has been renamed Ultracore and will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in late May.

Here is an overview of the game:

During the early 1990s, the Swedish video game developer Digital Illusions (also known as DICE) started working on their new game. Developed for Commodore Amiga, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis and Sega Mega-CD, the game was about 99 percent finished and previews of an engaging and gorgeous-looking side-scrolling action game with the name Hardcore were wandering through the media.

All the signs were pointing to another hit. But then, out of a sudden, Hardcore was put on hold due to a shift towards the new generation of gaming consoles, most notably the powerful Sony PlayStation with its incredible 3D graphics.

Except for a few people, no one has ever played this gem. But in 2019, after nearly 25 years of deep sleep, Hardcore will finally be published with the new name Ultracore.

For about two years some of the most talented minds and experts in the video game industry have worked with the team from Strictly Limited Games on the implementation of this retro treasure for the current generation of consoles. Among others involved in the development are the former long-time DICE employee Mikael Kalms and members of the original development team Fredrik Liljegren and Joakim Wejdemar. They were supported by Matt Phillips, specialist for 68000 programming and Mega Drive at Big Evil Corporation; Steve Snake, expert for emulation and retro games; porting expert Mathew Gambrell; and game/level designer Gerhard Weihrauch.

Ultracore is a euro-style Metroidvania-platformer appealing especially to classic 2D-action-game enthusiasts with intricate level design and numerous mid- and end-bosses.

As a 2D sidescrolling platformer, Ultracore will appeal especially to fans of classic retro action games and offers extensive levels and lots of bosses and mini-bosses. In addition to publication for all retro fans on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, Ultracore will also come pre-installed on the retro console Mega SG from Analogue. Information on the planned Mega Drive cartridge and other platforms will be announced in the coming weeks.

Key Features:

A lost treasure.

Euro-style Metroidvania.

Packed with quality art and attention to detail.

Originally developed by DICE (in the mid-1990s) for Sega Mega Drive, Sega Mega CD and Commodore Amiga – also see A thread: back in 1994, DICE developed a game that was never released. It was a sideways-scrolling 2D shoot emâ€™ up developed for Amiga, Sega Mega Drive Genesis and Sega Mega-CD. Development was almost done before suddenly put on hold. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/uCjKb4uDNu — DICE (@EA_DICE) August 17, 2018 .

