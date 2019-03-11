Niffelheim Headed to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One This Spring - News

/ 573 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Ellada Games announced the 2D action RPG, Niffelheim, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this spring.





Here is an overview of the game:

Warriors remain warriors even after death. Set out on the path to the last challenge and prove yourself to the Gods. In life you were never frightened by the cold, darkness and death, and you won’t fear now. make sure you have enough provision, defend yourself and unravel the mysteries of these lands.

Key Features:

Do not become forgotten – Crush anyone who dares to attack your lands. Each fallen enemy brings you closer to Asgard! Bones, teeth, fur – use all of that as your weapons and armor. Build a fortress that will cover you from enemy attacks as well as help you destroy the attackers. The Death Priests will issue ultimatums. Will you comply or reject their orders and join the fight of their dead minions?

– Crush anyone who dares to attack your lands. Each fallen enemy brings you closer to Asgard! Bones, teeth, fur – use all of that as your weapons and armor. Build a fortress that will cover you from enemy attacks as well as help you destroy the attackers. The Death Priests will issue ultimatums. Will you comply or reject their orders and join the fight of their dead minions? Find a way out – Collect all the pieces of the portal to Asgard. But be careful – these are fiercely guarded by mighty giants, undead and deadly spiders.

– Collect all the pieces of the portal to Asgard. But be careful – these are fiercely guarded by mighty giants, undead and deadly spiders. Craft – Brew various potions from mushrooms and slayed beats to become stronger. Cook the best dishes to feed all you friends. Brew poison that will kill the most powerful troll.

– Brew various potions from mushrooms and slayed beats to become stronger. Cook the best dishes to feed all you friends. Brew poison that will kill the most powerful troll. Explore ancient caves – Reach the very heart of the world to find powerful artefacts that will help you win the final battle. Find out what is hidden in the darkness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles