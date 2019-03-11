SkyBox Labs Announces Platformer Stela for Xbox One and PC - News

Halo Infinite co-developer SkyBox Labs has announced cinematic platformer, Stela, for the Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world.

Overcome daunting challenges, treacherous terrain, and gargantuan beasts while traversing a decaying land. Manipulate the environment to solve elaborate puzzles and creep past dangerous creatures under cover of muted landscapes, all set to an original soundtrack. Survive sweeping environments including mysterious towns, haunting forests, and massive subterranean ruins brought to life in an atmospheric experience.

