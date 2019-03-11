7’scarlet PC Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Intragames announced 7’scarlet will launch for Windows PC via Steam on March 12. It will be available for 10 percent off until April 12, and include seven exclusive wallpapers.

Here is an overview of the game:

The remote town of Okunezato is shaped like a crescent moon and shrouded in dark myths and legends. Take on the role of a brave young woman journeying into the unknown to uncover dangerous truths and locate her missing brother with her childhood friend. They find the area rife with mystery and populated by intriguing characters, each harboring their own hidden motivations. Encounter heart-racing twists and turns as you dig deeper into the story.

You’ll explore the town caged by nature, Okunezato, and learn its many legends and folklores, and you’ll help your friend Kagutsuchi Hino discover the mystery behind the disappearance of her older brother. Follow the footsteps of Kagutsuchi’s older brother in 7’scarlet.

Key Features:

Choose your fate – Explore multiple character paths and change the course of the story. Play through the game multiple times to uncover the entire tale

– Explore multiple character paths and change the course of the story. Play through the game multiple times to uncover the entire tale Experience stunning artwork – Witness this colorful story coming to life with beautiful character illustrations and dynamic background effects

– Witness this colorful story coming to life with beautiful character illustrations and dynamic background effects Unravel the enigma – Use your detective skills to question the eclectic members of the “Mystery Club” and solve this challenging interactive puzzle

– Use your detective skills to question the eclectic members of the “Mystery Club” and solve this challenging interactive puzzle Experience a crime-solving mystery from the famed developer Otomate, a maker of great visual novel / romance simulation adventures

