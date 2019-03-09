Lowain Will be Playable in Granblue Fantasy: Versus - News

/ 423 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works announced Lowain will be playable in Granblue Fantasy Versus.

View a trailer of the character below:





Here is an overview of the character:

A free spirit who was all about his part-time job, a good gab sesh with the boys, and a dash of adventure every now and then. That all changed when Katalina visited the restaurant where he worked. It was infatuation at first sight. Determined to follow her, he quit his job and began a new life as the cook on Gran’s crew.

He’s a fair hand with a dagger, but with his buddies Elsam and Tomoi there to run interference and baffle opponents, he can really ruin an enemy’s day… probably.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles