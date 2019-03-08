Wonder Boy Returns Remix Rated for Switch - News

Wonder Boy Returns Remix has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.





Here is an overview of the game:

A classic arcade Masterpiece! Wonder Boy returns with a high-definition remake!

Boy, our protagonist, is at the beach spending time with other girls behind his girlfriend Tina’s back. That was when Tina confronts him and Boy gets punished for his behavior. While being disciplined, a red devil suddenly appears out of nowhere and kidnaps Tina.

“Hold on Tina! I will save you!!!”

In order to save Tina and repent for his mistake, our Boy sets onward towards a difficult adventure…

A classic action masterpiece arcade game Wonder Boy has been remade into HD!

Food is important for a primitive man! Collect all food before your health gets depleted, defeat all enemies, avoid all obstacles and head over to save Tina!

Key Features:

Rough terrain – Breathtaking moments of dodging action.

– Breathtaking moments of dodging action. Interrupting enemies – Gratifying feeling of killing enemies.

– Gratifying feeling of killing enemies. Items to assist gameplay – Satisfaction of earning items.

– Satisfaction of earning items. Bosses in every last map of each stage – Activeness by killing Boss.

– Activeness by killing Boss. Higher score for better play – A desire to challenge for higher score.

– A desire to challenge for higher score. Find hidden items on each map – Inspire to repeat play for all CLEAR.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

