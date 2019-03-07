Romantic Narrative-Adventure Game Half Past Fate Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Developer Serenity Forge has announced romantic narrative-adventure game, Half Past Fate, for consoles and Windows PC.

View the teaser reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Half Past Fate is a romantic narrative-adventure game about three relationships that form either over the span of eight hours or eight years.

Follow the adventures of six people who stumble their way through love and companionship in a hybrid 3D pixel-art world. Lead them through their daily struggles, quirky events, and life-changing decisions. Featuring a full cast of diverse characters with contrasting personalities, Half Past Fate takes you through intersecting stories over varying time spans that show how love can grow and develop in unexpected ways.

