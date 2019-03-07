VR Game Tokyo Chronos New Trailer Features Yu Momono - News

A new trailer for the upcoming virtual reality game, Tokyo Chronos, has been released. It introduces Yu Momono who is voiced by Ibuki Kido. You can check out more trailers and news on the game here.

Here is an overview of the character:

A girl with a simple and innocent personality. Has known Sakurai for the longest. Lived next door to Sakurai, and grew up together like siblings. Even as a high school student now, she always sticks to Sakurai. She is in the Camera Club, and brings with her a pink camera at all times.

Tokyo Chronos will launch for the Oculus Rift and SteamVR on March 20, and for the PlayStation VR in July.

