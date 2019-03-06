Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo has announced Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Starter Set + Blaster will be available for $39.99, while the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit will be available for $79.99. Two expansions sets will be available exclusive on Nintendo.com for $19.99.





Here is an overview of the kit:

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit offers six new Toy-Con creations to build, including the Toy-Con VR Goggles, which combine with the other creations to allow players to interact with the virtual world through imaginative real-world actions. Fend off an alien invasion with the Toy-Con Blaster, visit a colorful in-game ocean and snap photos of the sea life with the Toy-Con Camera and so much more.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit encourages passing around the Toy-Con creations among a group of people so everyone in the room can easily join in on the fun. To help encourage this social gameplay, players simply slip the Nintendo Switch console into the Toy-Con VR Goggles and hold it up to their eyes to explore numerous games and experiences–no head strap needed.

“This new kit builds on the core tenets of Nintendo Labo–Make, Play and Discover–to introduce virtual reality in a way that’s fun and approachable for both kids and kids at heart,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We wanted to design an experience that encourages both virtual and real-world interactions among players through passing around Toy-Con creations.”

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kitt will launch in retail stores with two primary configurations, one that includes all Toy-Con creations and one that includes a smaller selection of projects to get started:

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit: Available at a suggested retail price of $79.99, the complete Nintendo Labo: VR Kit includes the Nintendo Switch software and materials to build all six Toy-Con projects–the Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Elephant–as well as a Screen Holder and Safety Cap. It’s a good option for kids and families who want to dive in to the full experience.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Starter Set + Blaster: Available at a suggested retail price of only $39.99, the Starter Set includes the Nintendo Switch software, plus all the components to build the Toy-Con VR Goggles and Toy-Con Blaster, as well as the Screen Holder and Safety Cap. The Starter Set is a great entry point into the world of Nintendo Labo VR.

Players that own the Starter Set can purchase the following optional expansion sets to expand their experience:

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Expansion Set 1: Available at a suggested retail price of $19.99, Expansion Set 1 includes the Toy-Con Elephant and Toy-Con Camera.

Available at a suggested retail price of $19.99, Expansion Set 1 includes the Toy-Con Elephant and Toy-Con Camera. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Expansion Set 2: Available at a suggested retail price of $19.99, Expansion Set 2 includes the Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Bird.

(The two expansion sets do not include the Toy-Con VR Goggles or Nintendo Labo: VR Kit software.)

The inventive Toy-Con Garage mode – included as part of all Nintendo Labo software – returns with Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit, offering basic programming tools for players to experiment with. More information about the experiences offered by Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit will be revealed in the future.

