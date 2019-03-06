Hand-Drawn Shoot ’Em Up Freedom Finger Announced for PC and Consoles - News

Developer Wide Right Interactive has announced hand-drawn shoot ’em up, Freedom Finger, for Windows PC and consoles. It will launch in 2019.

Here is na overview of the game:

From the minds of Jim Dirschberger and Travis Millard comes an irreverent shoot ‘em up, with completely hand-drawn visuals, and voice acting by some of the industry’s leading talent such as Nolan North, John DiMaggio, Sam Riegel, and Eric Bauza. Freedom Finger also features a killer soundtrack of licensed music from Red Fang, METZ, Power Trip, Com Truise, White Fence, Ty Segall, Makeup and Vanity Set, True Widow, The Radio Dept., Drab Majesty, John Maus, Vektroid, Danimal Cannon, Cleaners from Venus, and more!

In Freedom Finger players take control of rookie space pilot, Gamma Ray, flying his bad ass, giant, fist-shaped ship and embarking on an intergalactic rescue mission to save lunar scientists who have been taken hostage by terrorists. However, players will soon discover their mission is more sinister than first thought, forcing them to make difficult decisions that determine the fate of the innocent hostages. Players can expect an over the top, satirical, and daring adventure full of laughs and sharp social commentary as the story unfolds over 36 deadly levels of shmup action.

Every asset in Freedom Finger is hand drawn by LA-based Illustrator and Art Director Travis Millard, who supplies the game with his unique aesthetic. Enemies, bosses, attack patterns, and level events are synced to the music, making for unique rhythm based action! Gamma Ray’s ship can fire bullets while flippin’ the bird at anything stupid enough to get in its way but it’s shaped like a big fist for a reason: to punch, toss, grab, and smash enemies in brutal melee combat. With new power-ups and challenges introduced in every level and a wide selection of difficulties, shmup veterans and newbies alike can jump into the game and give their enemies the big fat finger.

Key Features:

Classic shmup gameplay shootin’ blended with platforming-like environmental hazards.

Melee combat! You’re flying a giant fist, so use it! Punch, toss, and smash enemies to smithereens!

The unique Grab attack allows you to capture enemies! You can then use them as a shield or wield their guns against their own comrades!

Fight your way through 36 handcrafted levels, spread out over 12 worlds! Each world features new enemies, power-ups, and challenges!

A wide selection of difficulty settings. Whether you want to chill and enjoy the story or crank the difficulty for a butt-blasting ridiculous challenge, we’ve got you covered!

A highly satirical storyline that explores hot-button topics such as communism, US foreign policy, sriracha sauce, and crafting in videogames.

Rhythm based chaos! The music is heavily connected to the gameplay, so things like enemies, bosses, attacks, and events are synced to the music.

A unique soundtrack including music by Red Fang, METZ, Power Trip, Com Truise, White Fence, Ty Segall, Makeup and Vanity Set, True Widow, The Radio Dept., Drab Majesty, John Maus, Vektroid, Danimal Cannon, Cleaners from Venus, Male Gaze, Ezee Tiger, The Mall, and many more!

