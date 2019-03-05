Nintendo Switch Online Adds Kid Icarus and StarTropics Next Week - News

Nintendo announced two new games will be coming to the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app. Kid Icarus and StarTropics will release on March 13.

View a trailer of the games below:

Here is an overview of the games:

– The evil goddess Medusa has stolen the Three Sacred Treasures and imprisoned the goddess of light, Palutena, in her evil plot to control all. Play as Pit, a young angel who has been entrusted with a magical bow and arrow. Fight against hordes of enemies that swoop from above and below. Secure the Three Sacred Treasures from their evil guardians, equip them and face Medusa in the final battle. StarTropics – Step into the shoes of Mike Jones, a teenage star pitcher from Seattle, who has come to the tropics to visit his famous archaeologist uncle, Dr. Jones. After being told that his uncle has been abducted, Mike begins a perilous quest in order to rescue him and figure out the mysterious plot behind his disappearance. Luckily for Mike, he meets helpful villagers and finds more powerful weapons as he explores numerous locations and island hops using his uncle’s submarine.

