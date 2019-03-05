One Piece: World Seeker Opening Cutscene Released - News

Bandai Namco has released the opening cutscene for One Piece: World Seeker.



Here is an overview of the game:

As well as seamlessly traversing the world using Luffy’s acrobatic Gum-Gum fruit abilities, we are introduced to Luffy’s two main action modes (Haki). The first, is the strength-based Arm Haki, that focuses on raw power, allowing Luffy to use overwhelming force to defeat his opponents. The second, Observation Haki, which allows Luffy to slow down time as well as improving his sneaking prowess with stealth attacks and the ability to see enemies and more through walls.

The gameplay footage also, provides a first look at the Skill Tree and Crafting/Cooking mechanics. By completing missions and progressing through the game, Luffy will be granted Skill Points that enable players to upgrade his powers and abilities via the Skill Tree to suit their own play style.

Crafting is accessed via Usopp or Franky, two of Luffy’s Straw Hat Pirate Crew, who can use items and materials found by Luffy in the world to create new equipment, while Sanji can cook Lunch Boxes for the rest of the crew, enabling them to explore the islands and gather additional resources for players.

Finally, Luffy’s incredibly powerful Gear Fourth mode is revealed for the first time, giving players access to powerful new combat skills and traversal techniques, abilities that last only for a short time.

One Piece: World Seeker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 15, 2019 in North America and Europe. It will also launch in Japan on March 14, 2019 for the PlayStation 4.

