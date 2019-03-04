A Plague Tale: Innocence Will be 12 to 15 Hours Long - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 464 Views
Asobo Studios answering questions on Twitter revealed A Plague Tale: Innocence will take between 12 and 15 hours to beat depending on the player.
๐ How long will the game be?— Asobo Studio ๐ (@AsoboStudio) March 1, 2019
Itโll be 12 to 15 hours depending on how you play.
A Plague Tale: Innocence will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14.
Here are some other questions that were answered by Asobo Studios:
๐ Will the game be enhanced for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X?— Asobo Studio ๐ (@AsoboStudio) March 1, 2019
Yes, the game will be enhanced for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.
๐ย Will there be mod support?— Asobo Studio ๐ (@AsoboStudio) March 1, 2019
We donโt have any plans to implement mod support.
๐ย Will there be Ultrawide support?— Asobo Studio ๐ (@AsoboStudio) March 1, 2019
The game will run on a 21:9 monitor with black borders.
๐ How long will the game be?— Asobo Studio ๐ (@AsoboStudio) March 1, 2019
Itโll be 12 to 15 hours depending on how you play.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
1 Comments
Ah, so it'll be 8 to 12 hours long in reality. Nice and if it's good that is a decent length, I think we need more of these length games with polished and focused linearity instead of every game turning into an open world padded with side stuff, grinding and fetch quests.