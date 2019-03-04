A Plague Tale: Innocence Will be 12 to 15 Hours Long - News

Asobo Studios answering questions on Twitter revealed A Plague Tale: Innocence will take between 12 and 15 hours to beat depending on the player.

๐ How long will the game be?



Itโll be 12 to 15 hours depending on how you play. — Asobo Studio ๐ (@AsoboStudio) March 1, 2019

A Plague Tale: Innocence will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14.

Here are some other questions that were answered by Asobo Studios:

๐ Will the game be enhanced for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X?



Yes, the game will be enhanced for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. — Asobo Studio ๐ (@AsoboStudio) March 1, 2019

๐ย Will there be mod support?



We donโt have any plans to implement mod support. — Asobo Studio ๐ (@AsoboStudio) March 1, 2019

๐ย Will there be Ultrawide support?



The game will run on a 21:9 monitor with black borders. — Asobo Studio ๐ (@AsoboStudio) March 1, 2019

