Apex Legends Tops 50 Million Players

by, posted 1 day ago

Electronic Arts announced the free-to-play battle royale game, Apex Legends, has surpassed 50 million players. This is up from 25 million players in mid-February.

"Thank you to the 50 million players that have shown up in the first month since Apex Legends launched! You have all made this something special and there's much more to come," said Respawn Entertainment’s Vince Zampella.

Apex Legends is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Origin.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

