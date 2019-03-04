Diablo Immortal is 'Pretty Much Ready' - News

NetEase Chief Financial Officer Yang Zhaoxuan speaking with analysts in a conference call said Diablo Immortal is "pretty much ready" despite it only being announced in November.

"From a co-developer’s perspective the game development is pretty much ready," he said. "As to the exact launch timetable, I would encourage the market to direct their questions directly to Activision Blizzard."

Diablo Immortal is a mobile Massively Multiplayer Online Action RPG (MMOARPG) developed by Blizzard Entertainment in partnership with NetEase, coming exclusively to Android, iPhone and iPad.

Experience the world of Sanctuary in a persistent, always-online adventure anywhere, anytime.

Join a worldwide community as you battle side by side to vanquish ancient evils, explore perilous dungeons, and of course, get legendary loot.

Story: An Untold Chapter of the Diablo Saga:

The story of Diablo Immortal is set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III.

The Worldstone lies shattered, yet great power remains within its corrupted fragments. Power that Diablo’s minions hope to harness to bring about the return of the Lord of Terror.

The Archangel Tyrael is presumed dead, and mankind is left to deal with the aftermath of his actions. Fragments of the corrupted Worldstone taint the land, bringing forth ancient evils who are looking to harvest the stone’s power and use it to control humanity.

Timeline:

In Diablo II, the demonic Lord of Terror Diablo is defeated and his soulstone is shattered at the Hellforge.

In Diablo II: Lord of Destruction, Diablo’s brother Baal corrupts the Worldstone, forcing Tyrael to destroy it.

In Diablo Immortal, the fragments of the Worldstone corrupt the land, and demonic invaders pour into Sanctuary.

In Diablo III, a falling star strikes New Tristram, bringing forth an ancient prophecy to the end of times.

World: Sanctuary at Your Fingertips:

Unique Zones and Dungeons: From the peaceful town of Wortham, to the jungle island of Bilefen and the ancient Library of Zoltun Kulle, each zone in Diablo Immortal has new challenges to master and familiar faces to see. Will you choose to help Valla and her teacher in the Shassar Sea, or delve the tomb of Fahir, an ancient disciple of Akarat? Or storm the Countess’ Forgotten Tower and stop her dark reign once more? The possibilities are many. The choices are yours. In Diablo III: Reaper of Souls the nephalem stop Malthael, Archangel of Death, and meet their fate.

From the peaceful town of Wortham, to the jungle island of Bilefen and the ancient Library of Zoltun Kulle, each zone in Diablo Immortal has new challenges to master and familiar faces to see. Will you choose to help Valla and her teacher in the Shassar Sea, or delve the tomb of Fahir, an ancient disciple of Akarat? Or storm the Countess’ Forgotten Tower and stop her dark reign once more? The possibilities are many. The choices are yours. In Diablo III: Reaper of Souls the nephalem stop Malthael, Archangel of Death, and meet their fate. Massively Multiplayer Action in Your Pocket: Meet other demon-slayers as you wander Sanctuary, and join them to take on deep, treacherous dungeons. Visit vast social hubs like Westmarch and conduct business with local merchants before setting off on your next adventure. Drop in or out of groups easily and engage in dynamic events all over the world, teaming up with other heroes as you take down Skarn’s minions—and reap powerful rewards.

Meet other demon-slayers as you wander Sanctuary, and join them to take on deep, treacherous dungeons. Visit vast social hubs like Westmarch and conduct business with local merchants before setting off on your next adventure. Drop in or out of groups easily and engage in dynamic events all over the world, teaming up with other heroes as you take down Skarn’s minions—and reap powerful rewards. Westmarch: Explore the sprawling streets of Westmarch in a time before Malthael’s corruption. The city is always bustling with activity as visitors from all over the world come to marvel at its sights, enjoy its landmarks, and more. Westmarch is where you can meet all your adventuring needs. You’ll have access to your stash and vendors, but more importantly it’s the place to meet fellow travelers, relax and take a breather.

Controls: Peerless Precision, Peerless Action:

Designed for Mobile: Diablo Immortal is being designed from the ground-up to give you an authentic Diablo experience on touch-screen devices. Intuitive actions, gestures and touch controls put you in full command of your hero. Slay endless hordes of demons as effortlessly as you would with a controller or keyboard and mouse.

Diablo Immortal is being designed from the ground-up to give you an authentic Diablo experience on touch-screen devices. Intuitive actions, gestures and touch controls put you in full command of your hero. Slay endless hordes of demons as effortlessly as you would with a controller or keyboard and mouse. Zero in on Your Enemies: Directional controls make it easy to move around in the world; demolishing the denizens of hell is as easy as holding down your thumb on a skill from your hotbar to aim it, then releasing it to unleash hell. Quickly access potions for a gradual health refresh, and equip recently looted items with a single tap on your screen.

Classes: Rise As a Champion of Sanctuary:

Barbarian: A savage wanderer and mighty weapons expert. Survivors of the disaster that struck Mount Arreat, Barbarians use powerful weapons and brutal attacks to crush any opposition.

A savage wanderer and mighty weapons expert. Survivors of the disaster that struck Mount Arreat, Barbarians use powerful weapons and brutal attacks to crush any opposition. Monk: A swift, sacred warrior and a master of martial arts. Monks embody the will of their land, Ivgorod, and their one thousand and one gods. Lightning-fast strikes and peerless mobility are the Monk’s specialty, and they pummel their enemies with a dizzying array of blows.

A swift, sacred warrior and a master of martial arts. Monks embody the will of their land, Ivgorod, and their one thousand and one gods. Lightning-fast strikes and peerless mobility are the Monk’s specialty, and they pummel their enemies with a dizzying array of blows. Wizard: A rebellious academic and living conduit of arcane power. Wizards manipulate arcane forces to strike from a distance, disintegrating their enemies to oblivion, freezing them until their bodies shatter, or burning them into charred remains.

A rebellious academic and living conduit of arcane power. Wizards manipulate arcane forces to strike from a distance, disintegrating their enemies to oblivion, freezing them until their bodies shatter, or burning them into charred remains. Crusader: A towering colossus and wrathful zealot. Faith is a Crusader’s weapon. Striking with cruel flails and clad in impenetrable armor, Crusaders wander the land, vanquishing evil wherever they go and dominating the battlefield through sheer purpose.

A towering colossus and wrathful zealot. Faith is a Crusader’s weapon. Striking with cruel flails and clad in impenetrable armor, Crusaders wander the land, vanquishing evil wherever they go and dominating the battlefield through sheer purpose. Demon Hunter: A vengeful stalker and crossbow-wielding adept. Relentless vigilantes that assault from afar, Demon Hunters are trained slayers with a tragic past—their families destroyed by the denizens of the Burning Hells. Tempering the discipline of their training with their hatred for the Burning Hells, Demon Hunters strike undeterred until their prey is at their mercy.

A vengeful stalker and crossbow-wielding adept. Relentless vigilantes that assault from afar, Demon Hunters are trained slayers with a tragic past—their families destroyed by the denizens of the Burning Hells. Tempering the discipline of their training with their hatred for the Burning Hells, Demon Hunters strike undeterred until their prey is at their mercy. Necromancer: A commander of the dead and manipulator of life and death. The priests of Rathma seek to bring balance to the world. They use their powers over life and death to keep Sanctuary free of both demonic and heavenly influences.

Monsters: New Enemies Arise:

Skarn, Herald of Terror: The demon known as Skarn, Herald of Terror—once Diablo’s most powerful lieutenant—is rallying a new demonic army. Skarn intends to gather the fragments of the corrupted Worldstone and use them to resurrect Diablo, reigniting the Eternal Conflict between angels and demons. Skarn is not the only one hoping to seize the window that’s been opened by the Worldstone’s destruction; a fledgling Coven is at large, and dark cultists roam the land, spreading corruption wherever they go.

The demon known as Skarn, Herald of Terror—once Diablo’s most powerful lieutenant—is rallying a new demonic army. Skarn intends to gather the fragments of the corrupted Worldstone and use them to resurrect Diablo, reigniting the Eternal Conflict between angels and demons. Skarn is not the only one hoping to seize the window that’s been opened by the Worldstone’s destruction; a fledgling Coven is at large, and dark cultists roam the land, spreading corruption wherever they go. Ancient Horrors Born Anew: Several choice demons from Diablo II, like the sickening beasts known as Vile Mothers—complete with their razor sharp claws and deadly spawn—and many other familiar and all-new enemies will come to life in Diablo Immortal. Stay tuned as we reveal more details… and beware what lurks in the shadows.

