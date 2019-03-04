Kingdom Hearts III Stop-Motion Trailer Brings the Toys to Life - News

Square Enix has released a stop-motion trailer for Kingdom Hearts III that is inspired by Toy Story. The video features the Bring Arts figure collection of Sora, Donald and Goofy. The figures are included a a bundle with the Deluxe Edition of the game available on the Square Enix Online Store.

View it below:

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

