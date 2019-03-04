Pato Box Limited Edition Physical Release Announced for Switch and PSV - News

Eastasiasoft announced it will release a Limited Edition physical version of Pato Box for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita on Play-Asia. The PlayStation Vita version will release in April, while the Nintendo Switch version will release in Q2 2019. Pre-oirders will open on March 7.

Here is what is included in the Limited Edition:

A physical copy of the game (region free)

A full-color printed manual

An original double-disc soundtrack CD

An individually numbered collector’s certificate

A collector’s box (with a beautifully embossed logo)

Here is an overview of the game:

A surreal boxing quest with a duck! Test your reflexes as you fight your way through an evil corporation in search for retribution. Uncover their deepest secrets by exploring thrilling 3d environments with a graphic novel/comic book art style. Find the henchmen who took your dream away in an action-packed and fast-paced fights that will test you to the limit as a true boxing champion! Will you chicken out or learn how to DUCK? Features: Find the truth on Story Mode, a single player adventure filled with surprises.

Fight your way through Arcade Mode, defeat all the bosses as fast as possible.

Challenging and surreal 2D fights with a comic book art style.

Innovative visual proposal, inspired by graphic novels and comics.

Explore a world full of traps and mini games.

Ducks... a lot of ducks!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

