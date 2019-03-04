VR Game Tokyo Chronos New Trailer Features Sota Machikoji - News

A new trailer for the upcoming virtual reality game, Tokyo Chronos, has been released. It introduces Sota Machikoji who is voiced by Keisuke Ueda. You can check out more trailers and news on the game here.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the character:

Carefree and optimistic, he is the inspiration of the group. Can be quarrelsome at times, but he has a cheerful and lovable personality. He cares a great deal for his friends, and he is always ready to help whenever his friends are in need.

Tokyo Chronos will launch for the Oculus Rift and SteamVR on March 20, and for the PlayStation VR in July.

