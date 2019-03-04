Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Arrives this Fall Alongside Trine: Ultimate Collection - NewsEvan Norris , posted 1 day ago / 536 Views
Developer Frozenbyte has revealed the first gameplay details and official announcement trailer for its upcoming puzzle-platformer Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Steam, Discord and other PC platforms this fall.
Featuring an all-new story that reunites Amadeus, Pontius, and Zoya, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince returns to the magic of 2.5D with the puzzle-platforming gameplay that defined Trine 1 and 2 (Trine 3 experimented with 3D environments). Frozenbyte promises the most extensive Trine adventure yet, with more boss fights than ever before, a new soundtrack from composer Ari Pulkkinen, and, for the first time ever, four-player co-op.
Key Features:
- Gorgeous, 2.5D landscapes. Explore uniquely designed levels in beautiful, 2.5 dimensions, from breathtaking ruins and haunted tombs to tranquil birch groves and blueberry forests.
- Local and online multiplayer. Play with up to 4 players online or in local co-op.
- Captivating storytelling. Follow the story of a haunted prince as you journey through magical fairytale landscapes inhabited by friendly creatures, as well as a host of nightmarish foes.
- Dynamic puzzle-solving. Solve puzzles - solo or with friends - that feature fire, air, light, magnets, electricity and more, with challenges tailored to the number of players.
- Abundant skill trees. Unlock diverse abilities and amazing new skills.
- Completely revamped combat system. Experience the heroes' own bloodcurdling nightmares in boss fights featuring an enriched combat system with fresh challenges and thrilling action!
- Enchanting soundtrack. Enjoy a wondrous soundtrack with songs that bring life to each new environment.
In addition, publisher Modus Games will release Trine: Ultimate Collection alongside the series' newest installment. Packed with bonus content at retail, the bundle will include Trine: Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: Complete Story, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, and Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince and will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC both physically and digitally. No Switch version has been announced.
Trine: Ultimate Collection at retail will include:
- Trine 1-4
- Trine Series Original Soundtrack (download code)
- Trine 4 Digital Art Book (download code)
- Collector’s Reversible Cover Sheet
- Physical Trine 4 World Map
Trine 4 at retail will include:
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Physical Trine 4 World Map
Pre-order bonus!
- Pre-order Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince or Trine: Ultimate Collection at select retailers to get a Trine 4 Cloth Poster and bonus in-game content!
Trine 4 will retail for $29.99, while the Ultimate Collection will cost $49.99. Pre-orders are open on the Trine 4 web page.
2 Comments
Nice. Looking forward to more Trine. I liked the previous 3 and Nine parchments as well.
Trine 2 was fantastic. might have to pony up for the Ultimate Collection