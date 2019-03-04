Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Arrives this Fall Alongside Trine: Ultimate Collection - News

Developer Frozenbyte has revealed the first gameplay details and official announcement trailer for its upcoming puzzle-platformer Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Steam, Discord and other PC platforms this fall.

Featuring an all-new story that reunites Amadeus, Pontius, and Zoya, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince returns to the magic of 2.5D with the puzzle-platforming gameplay that defined Trine 1 and 2 (Trine 3 experimented with 3D environments). Frozenbyte promises the most extensive Trine adventure yet, with more boss fights than ever before, a new soundtrack from composer Ari Pulkkinen, and, for the first time ever, four-player co-op.

Key Features:

Gorgeous, 2.5D landscapes. Explore uniquely designed levels in beautiful, 2.5 dimensions, from breathtaking ruins and haunted tombs to tranquil birch groves and blueberry forests.

Explore uniquely designed levels in beautiful, 2.5 dimensions, from breathtaking ruins and haunted tombs to tranquil birch groves and blueberry forests. Local and online multiplayer. Play with up to 4 players online or in local co-op.

Play with up to 4 players online or in local co-op. Captivating storytelling. Follow the story of a haunted prince as you journey through magical fairytale landscapes inhabited by friendly creatures, as well as a host of nightmarish foes.

Follow the story of a haunted prince as you journey through magical fairytale landscapes inhabited by friendly creatures, as well as a host of nightmarish foes. Dynamic puzzle-solving. Solve puzzles - solo or with friends - that feature fire, air, light, magnets, electricity and more, with challenges tailored to the number of players.

Solve puzzles - solo or with friends - that feature fire, air, light, magnets, electricity and more, with challenges tailored to the number of players. Abundant skill trees. Unlock diverse abilities and amazing new skills.

Unlock diverse abilities and amazing new skills. Completely revamped combat system. Experience the heroes' own bloodcurdling nightmares in boss fights featuring an enriched combat system with fresh challenges and thrilling action!

Experience the heroes' own bloodcurdling nightmares in boss fights featuring an enriched combat system with fresh challenges and thrilling action! Enchanting soundtrack. Enjoy a wondrous soundtrack with songs that bring life to each new environment.

In addition, publisher Modus Games will release Trine: Ultimate Collection alongside the series' newest installment. Packed with bonus content at retail, the bundle will include Trine: Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: Complete Story, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, and Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince and will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC both physically and digitally. No Switch version has been announced.

Trine: Ultimate Collection at retail will include:

Trine 1-4

Trine Series Original Soundtrack (download code)

Trine 4 Digital Art Book (download code)

Collector’s Reversible Cover Sheet

Physical Trine 4 World Map

Trine 4 at retail will include:

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Physical Trine 4 World Map

Pre-order bonus!

Pre-order Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince or Trine: Ultimate Collection at select retailers to get a Trine 4 Cloth Poster and bonus in-game content!

Trine 4 will retail for $29.99, while the Ultimate Collection will cost $49.99. Pre-orders are open on the Trine 4 web page.

