New PlayStation Releases This Week - Devil May Cry 5, Left Alive - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 997 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 22 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Attack of the Earthlings, PS4 — Digital
- Beat Cop, PS4 — Digital
- Bonds of the Skies, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Caretaker, PS4 — Digital
- Crash Dummy, PS4 — Digital
- Crimson Keep, PS4 — Digital
- Devil May Cry 5, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Doom & Destiny, PS4 — Digital
- Eternity: The Last Unicorn, PS4 — Digital
- Ghoulboy: Dark Sword of Goblin, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- I and Me, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Left Alive, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Move or Die, PS4 — Digital
- Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition, PS Vita — Digital
- The Occupation, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Paraiso Island, PS4 — Digital
- Puyo Puyo Tetris, PS4 — Digital
- R.B.I. Baseball 19, PS4 — Digital
- Summer Funland, PS VR — Digital
- Unknown Fate, PS4 — Digital
- Verti-Go Home!, PS VR — Digital
- Your Toy, PS4 — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
1 Comments
And another week where they set each other up to be spread thin and fail from what their potential could be whole the little guys release just to be pounded on. Smdh.
What do you mean? I don't see how Devil May Cry 5 or Left Alive are very crowded this week ... they're two completely different games, and one of them isn't even that big of a title. Unless you mean the indie games?
- +2
whole the little guys release just to be pounded on? That makes absolutely zero sense. The grammar is too ambiguous and fragmented.
- 0
Ducking autocorrect. It has a mind of it's own and loves fucking up entire sentences on this particular site.
- 0