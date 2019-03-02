New PlayStation Releases This Week - Devil May Cry 5, Left Alive - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 22 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Attack of the Earthlings, PS4 — Digital

Beat Cop, PS4 — Digital

Bonds of the Skies, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Caretaker, PS4 — Digital

Crash Dummy, PS4 — Digital

Crimson Keep, PS4 — Digital

Devil May Cry 5, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Doom & Destiny, PS4 — Digital

Eternity: The Last Unicorn, PS4 — Digital

Ghoulboy: Dark Sword of Goblin, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

I and Me, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Left Alive, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Move or Die, PS4 — Digital

Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition, PS Vita — Digital

The Occupation, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Paraiso Island, PS4 — Digital

Puyo Puyo Tetris, PS4 — Digital

R.B.I. Baseball 19, PS4 — Digital

Summer Funland, PS VR — Digital

Unknown Fate, PS4 — Digital

Verti-Go Home!, PS VR — Digital

Your Toy, PS4 — Digital

