Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment Deluxe Edition Gets New Trailer - News

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the upcoming action RPG, Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment Deluxe Edition.

View it below:





Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 25 in Japan, and this spring in North America and Europe.

