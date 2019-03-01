Gearbox at PAX East Will Make 'Never-Before-Seen Reveals' - News

Gearbox Software announced it will be hosting a panel at PAX East 2019 on Thursday, March 28 at 2pm ET /11am PT. The company will have "never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises."





One highly anticipated game from Gearbox Software is Borderlands 3. The game has never been officially announced, however, it has been teased.

