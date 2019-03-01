VR Game Tokyo Chronos New Trailer Released - News

A new trailer for the upcoming virtual reality game, Tokyo Chronos, has been released. It introduces Karen Nikaido.

View it below:

Tokyo Chronos will launch for the Oculus Rift and SteamVR on March 20, and for the PlayStation VR in July.

